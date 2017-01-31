Italy Great Tardelli Tips Massimiliano Allegri For Arsenal

Former Italy star Marco Tardelli says Arsenal would suit Massimiliano Allegri should the Juventus boss seek a move to the Premier League.

A Scudetto-winning coach with first AC Milan and then Juve, Allegri had been tipped to join Chelsea prior to Antonio Conte's appointment at Stamford Bridge.

As Arsene Wenger seemingly approaches the twilight of his lengthy reign at the Gunners, Allegri has been touted as a potential successor to the Frenchman in north London.

And speaking to Omnisport, former Juve, Inter and Italy midfielder Tardelli agreed with suggestions the 49-year-old is equipped to thrive at Emirates Stadium.

"Should he win the title again this season he would have done a fantastic job and yes, as reported, then he might join Arsenal," he said.

"Arsenal would suit him. They are an interesting club where he could work with serenity."

Allegri guided Juve to the Champions League final during his first campaign in charge in 2014-15, the Turin giants losing 3-1 to Barcelona in Berlin.

They are up against Porto in this season's round of 16, with Tardelli hoping Allegri, should he opt to leave, is able to add a third European Cup to the trophy cabinet at Juventus Stadium before he goes.

"The icing on the cake before leaving would be for him to win the Champions League, but it is very unlikely," he said.