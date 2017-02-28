Ibrahimovic Feels Like a Lion

OMNISPORT

Never one to shy away from self-descriptions, Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said he is a lion as he continues to defy his age and critics in the Premier League.

Legend, king, god, Indiana Jones - those are just some of the ways Ibrahimovic has described himself throughout his illustrious football career.

The 35-year-old star has now added an animal to that list after scoring twice to lead United to glory in the EFL Cup final against Southampton on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring with a free-kick at Wembley and won the match three minutes from time as he took his tally to 26 goals in all competitions since joining United on a free transfer from French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

And while he is not getting any younger, Ibrahimovic has no plans to slow down.

"What I bring, I bring a package. I bring my experience from the other clubs I've been in, I bring what I have achieved, I bring the person that I am," Ibrahimovic said.

"I'm an animal. I feel like a lion. The lion is born a lion. It means I'm a lion!

"I feel in good shape. I train hard. People who know me from the locker room know that I train very hard.

"I have an objective every season I go into. And to reach that objective I need to train hard and I need to suffer when I train that is how I achieve what I achieve.

"I'm from the old school where they work hard and get what they get from doing the hard work not like the new school where it is easy to get what you want."