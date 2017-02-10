Ian Wright Says Arsene Wenger Told Him His Time is Coming to an End at Arsenal

OMNISPORT

Arsenal great Ian Wright says Arsene Wenger has admitted that his time as manager may be coming to an end.

Speculation persists over the future of the 67-year-old, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Reports in England have said that Arsenal have already drawn up a shortlist of potential successors for the Premier League's longest-serving manager, which includes Massimiliano Allegri of Juventus and Thomas Tuchel of Borussia Dortmund.

Wright, who was part of the Arsenal team that won their first Premier League title in 1998 in Wenger's second season in charge, says his old boss has given him the impression that he will not renew his deal at Emirates Stadium.

"I was with the boss last night and, if I'm going to be totally honest, I get the impression that that's it," he told BBC Five Live Sport.

"I was with him for a few hours, we were talking, and he obviously didn't say 'I'm leaving at the end of the season'. But I just get the impression from looking at him that that's it.

"He actually mentioned that he's coming to the end. I've never heard him say that."

Asked how Wenger had seemed in Wright's view, the former England striker said: "Tired. He looked really good to be honest, and on different things, very switched on. He's a wonderful, articulate guy.

"He looks winded. If someone asked me if he'll go at the end of the season, I'd say he will."

Should Wenger decide to leave, Wright believes a significant number of the first-team squad could be moved on and says that the players would largely be to blame for a lack of consistent silverware in the past 10 years.

"I just feel that now they've got to look at the players," he said. "I think that with all the teams he's built over the last eight, nine, 10 years, they've let him down badly.

"If he does leave at the end of the season, when the new manager comes in, there's going to be a lot of changes with respect to players and personnel.

"They should have a long hard look at themselves. He's put so much faith into these teams that I think has been misplaced."