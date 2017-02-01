Hull Complete Kamil Grosicki Signing

Hull City finally completed the signing of Poland international winger Kamil Grosicki from Rennes.

Grosicki, 28, arrives at the Premier League club on a three-and-a-half year deal, subject to international clearance, after the teams agreed a reported €9million fee.

A 48-time international, Grosicki had been at Rennes since 2014 and scored four goals in 16 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

📑 | DONE DEAL! Kamil Grosicki has signed from @staderennais for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance #WelcomeKamil pic.twitter.com/rMPI02gM82 — Hull City (@HullCity) February 1, 2017

Hull also signed Alfred N'Diaye (loan from Villarreal) and Andrea Ranocchia (loan from Inter) on deadline day.

Marco Silva's team have work to do to avoid relegation, sitting bottom of the table and five points from safety.

They visit Manchester United on Wednesday.