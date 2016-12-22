Hugo Lloris Commits To Spurs Until 2022

Hugo Lloris has committed his future to Tottenham until 2022, the club have confirmed.

The captain's contract had been due to expire at the end of the 2018-19 season

We are delighted to announce that Hugo Lloris has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2022. ✍🏼 #COYS pic.twitter.com/LKPr1ae0ig — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 22, 2016

But the France skipper has extended his stay by a further three years, becoming the latest in a recent line of Spurs players to sign new deals.

Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker and Jan Vertonghen are among those to have committed their futures to the club this season.