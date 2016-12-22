Hugo Lloris Commits To Spurs Until 2022
The captain's contract had been due to expire at the end of the 2018-19 season
Hugo Lloris has committed his future to Tottenham until 2022, the club have confirmed.
But the France skipper has extended his stay by a further three years, becoming the latest in a recent line of Spurs players to sign new deals.
Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Kyle Walker and Jan Vertonghen are among those to have committed their futures to the club this season.