Former Chelsea striker Hernan Crespo believes Manchester United will win the Premier League thanks to manager Jose Mourinho and Romelu Lukaku.

The Premier League gets underway on Friday and Chelsea return as the defending champions after lifting the trophy last season.

However, United – who finished sixth in 2016-17 – have the edge over Chelsea courtesy of Mourinho, according to Crespo, who won the Premier League with the Portuguese at Stamford Bridge in 2006.

"I think Manchester United will win the Premier League because Mourinho has never failed in a second season," Crespo said in a Q&A via the Mirror.

"Jose is one of the best in the world. He's made history everywhere with Porto, Inter and now he can do it with Manchester United.

"It's difficult to explain, but when you play with Mourinho, you feel like the best striker in the world. There are two different people with Mourinho.

"The one in front of the camera and another Mourinho in the dressing room. I prefer the Mourinho in the dressing room, he's friendlier.

"I really like his method of training, his motivation and his passion."

Crespo added: "I think the top four will be Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal. The best managers in the world are in the Premier League now. If you think about Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mourinho - it is a very good championship now.

"Mauricio Pochettino has worked hard to put Tottenham on another level but they are missing something."

Belgian striker Lukaku turned down the chance to return to Chelsea in the off-season as he joined United in a deal worth £75million.

Lukaku finished second to Golden Boot winner Harry Kane of Tottenham last term.

"Harry Kane is the best striker in the Premier League right now, but for me, Romelu Lukaku is the best signing of the summer transfer window," Crespo said.

"He has experience in the Premier League and scored a lot of goals at Everton.

"Now he will want to prove to everybody, and himself, that he can do it at a big club like Manchester United after it didn't work out for him at Chelsea.

"If I was a Premier League manager and had to choose between Lukaku, [Alvaro] Morata and [Alexandre] Lacazette, I would choose Lukaku, always."