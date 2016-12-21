Henrikh Mkhitaryan Wants To Make Manchester United History

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wants to establish his place in Manchester United history after winning another honour from the Armenian Football Federation.

The 27-year-old was named the Armenian Player of the Year for the sixth time in a row and seventh occasion overall on Wednesday, beating Maritimo's Gevorg Ghazaryan into second place.

Mkhitaryan struggled for playing time following his move from Borussia Dortmund but has shone for United in his most recent performances, scoring crucial goals in the wins over Zorya and Tottenham.

And the attacking midfielder, who is expected to be available to face Sunderland on December 26 after missing two games with an ankle injury, is determined to become a major part of United's illustrious history in the coming years by continuing to impress under Jose Mourinho.

Writing via his official Facebook page, he said: "I feel honoured to have won my 7th Armenian Player of the Year award! Thank you to the Armenian FA, my clubs, my fans and media representatives for believing in me!

"I have devoted my whole life to football and achieved significant milestones, yet I feel I can still create more history for my club Manchester United and Armenia, a country which I love dearly and is always on my mind."