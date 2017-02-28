Henderson Might Miss Liverpool's Clash with Arsenal

OMNISPORT

Jordan Henderson missed Liverpool's 3-1 loss at Leicester City and the Anfield captain is a major doubt to face Arsenal next weekend.Liverpool are set to be without captain Jordan Henderson for next weekend's crunch Premier League clash against Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp's men missed out on the chance to move back into the top four at the Gunners' expense when they slumped once again versus relegation strugglers - losing 3-1 at managerless Leicester City.

Liverpool with Jordan Henderson: Win: 61.5%

Liverpool without Jordan Henderson: Win: 33.3%



England midfielder Henderson sat out at the King Power Stadium after sustaining a foot injury in training and Klopp is unsure whether the 26-year-old will be able to take part at Anfield this Saturday.

"It looks like he will not be ready for Arsenal," told a post-match news conference.

"That's how it looks but I'm not sure, we will see."