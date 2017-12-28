Español
On Demand
Premier League
Getty Images

Hector Cuper Believes Mo Salah Can Play For Real Madrid

Salah, 25, has enjoyed a standout campaign since arriving at Anfield in the close-season, scoring 21 goals in all competitions.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is good enough to play for Real Madrid, according to Egypt coach Hector Cuper.

Salah, 25, has enjoyed a standout campaign since arriving at Anfield in the close-season, scoring 21 goals in all competitions.

The star forward is already being linked with a move away and his international coach, Cuper, said Salah could star at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Without doubt he is the star of the team but what has helped us to qualify [for the 2018 World Cup] is the humility of all the team, including Salah," Cuper told Marca.

"Salah is a very good player who has the ability to play for Real Madrid without doubt."

Along with his 21 goals, Salah also has six assists in his 27 games in all competitions.

Premier League Real Madrid Liverpool La Liga News Mohamed Salah
Previous Gennaro Gattuso Says He's The Worst Coach In Serie
Read
Gennaro Gattuso Says He's The Worst Coach In Serie A...But Always Wants To Win
Next Luciano Spalletti Admits Inter Lost Some Confidenc
Read
Luciano Spalletti Admits Inter Lost Some Confidence