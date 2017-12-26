Español
On Demand
Premier League
Getty Images

Hat-trick Hero Harry Kane's Record-Breaking 2017 in Numbers

Harry Kane capped a remarkable 2017 in fine style by setting a pair of Premier League hat-trick records in Spurs' 5-2 rout of Southampton.

OMNISPORT

Tottenham's 5-2 win over Southampton saw Harry Kane surpass Alan Shearer and Lionel Messi as well as setting two Premier League hat-trick records.

Kane's second treble in four days inspired Spurs to a resounding success at Wembley, securing the 24-year-old a place in the history books.

The England international overtook Shearer's 22-year record for Premier League goals in a calendar year, while also usurping Messi as Europe's top scorer for club and country in 2017.

With Spurs not in action again until January 2, we take a look at Kane's sensational year in front of goal, with the help of Opta data.

 

39 - Kane scored 39 Premier League goals in 36 games in 2017, beating the previous record held by Shearer, who netted 36 in 42 appearances for Blackburn Rovers in 1995.

6 - He is the first player in Premier League history to score six hat-tricks in a single calendar year.

2 - Kane is also the first player in Premier League history to score consecutive hat-tricks on two separate occasions (also May 2017).

8 - He now has eight Premier League hat-tricks, as many as Thierry Henry and Michael Owen – only Shearer (11) and Robbie Fowler (nine) have more in the competition.

56 - Kane scored 56 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham and England in 2017 (49 for Tottenham, seven for England), two more than Messi (54 in 64).

3 - Only three of Kane's 49 Spurs goals in 2017 came from the penalty spot.

5 - Stoke City and Leicester City were Kane's favoured opponents this year, with five goals against each club.

10 - Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli were the most frequent providers for Kane with 10 assists apiece. Kieran Trippier (8) is next on the list.

30+ - Harry Kane is just the second player in a decade to score 30 or more Premier League goals in a calendar year. Robin van Persie hit 35 for Arsenal in 2011.

Lionel Messi Premier League Tottenham Southampton News Harry Kane
Previous Fellaini Hints at Manchester United Exit
Read
Fellaini Hints at Manchester United Exit
Next Manchester United Need to Match City's Spending, D
Read
Manchester United Need to Match City's Spending, Demands Jose Mourinho