Harry Kane Warns Premier League He Is Sharper Than Ever

Harry Kane warned the Premier League he feels sharper than ever after his superb run of form continued with a double against Everton.

The Tottenham striker was in impressive form as his side won 3-2 at White Hart Lane on Sunday, with Dele Alli also on target for the hosts.

Kane now has 19 league goals this season and has the outright lead over Romelu Lukaku – who along with Enner Valencia netted for visitors Everton – in the top-flight scoring charts.

The England international has 14 goals from 12 appearances in 2017 and warned the rest of the sides on Spurs' fixture schedule he is far from finished.

"I feel sharp, fitter than ever so I need to keep it going," he said after the match. "Every time I go out there I want to score goals.

"We did so well, controlled the game - at 2-0 up it probably should have been three or four.

"It was a nervy last 10 minutes when they scored – 2-0 is a dodgy scoreline. When Dele scores you think it is over and then they scored again. But we deserved the win and are very happy."

Kane's first goal was a brilliant, dipping 30-yard strike that caught out Joel Robles, with Spurs moving to within seven points of leaders Chelsea as a result of the triumph.

"We want West Ham to win against Chelsea on Monday - we don't normally say that [about West Ham]," added the 23-year-old, who went on to discuss his long-range goal.

Harry Kane's Premier League record for Spurs since 2014/15:



94 games

65 goals

9 assists

4 hat-tricks



"It is funny – me, Christian and Eric were having shots from that distance in training on Friday. It was a bit windy and I thought if it could get a little wobble it would go in. I am happy it went in.

"I definitely wanted the match ball again and I had chances which I should have scored.

"There was one chance first half I probably should have scored and second half I dinked one but should have just put my foot through it.

"I will take the two, but slightly disappointed not to get another match ball!"