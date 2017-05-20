Tottenham star Harry Kane has set his sights on a century of Premier League goals as he closes in on this season's Golden Boot.

Kane scored four goals in Tottenham's 6-1 drubbing of fallen champions Leicester City on Thursday to move into pole position in the race for the Premier League's leading scorer.

The 23-year-old England international improved to 26 goals – two clear of Everton's Romelu Lukaku with one match remaining.

Kane has already turned his attention to 2017-18, targeting 100 goals as he currently sits on 75 Premier League strikes.

"I think I said to someone the other day it would be great if I can get to that 100 club by the end of next season," Kane said.

"I am on 75 in the league and if there is another season like this then hopefully I can get to the 100. It would be a fantastic achievement.

"I think there were three games I did not score in [at the start of the season] and then I went on a good run.

"The biggest thing I'm proud of is that I had two big injuries and was out for 11 weeks so to still be there at the top of the Premier League and to score 30-plus goals [across all competitions] is a big achievement. Hopefully next season I can get off in the first game, get a couple of goals and go from there."

Tottenham close out their season at relegated Hull City on Sunday.