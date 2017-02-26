Harry Kane One Of The Top Strikers In The World Says Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has lauded Harry Kane as "one of the top strikers in the world" after his hat-trick fired Tottenham to a 4-0 victory against Stoke City.

Kane scored three times in the first half, and also created the fourth for Dele Alli, to kill the game before half-time and lift Spurs to second in the Premier League table.

Spurs boss Pochettino was glowing in his praise of England striker Kane, who now has scored 22 goals in all competitions this term.

"[Kane] is playing at a very good level," the Tottenham boss told BBC Sport. "He's a fantastic player and one of the top strikers in the world.

"He deserves it, because he's a great professional and a top man. I am happy for him."

Pochettino was equally pleased with the way his side bounced back from the disappointment of their Europa League exit to Gent on Thursday.

"I think it was fantastic in a week that was difficult for us," he said. "After Thursday - with less than 72 hours to recover - we need to feel proud.

"It was a very, very good game for us. The target is to keep going and try to be there if something happens. The objective is to catch up [to league leaders Chelsea] and you need to be there and be very close to take the possibility."