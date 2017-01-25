Harry Kane Calls It Stupid To Leave Spurs

Harry Kane said it would stupid to leave Tottenham now the side quickly becoming part of the Premier League's elite.

Tottenham finished third last season and they are on track to either match that feat or even better it with the Londoners challenging for silverware this term.

Kane - who signed a new deal in December - has helped Tottenham up to third, only a point adrift of rivals Arsenal, and the England international sees no reason for anyone to jump ship with a second successive with Champions League football on the cards.

"I would be surprised if any of my team-mates were to leave now," said Kane.

"Something's going on here, we're just missing that last step - to win trophies. It would be stupid to leave now.

"We have one of the best managers in the world, perhaps the best. Soon there will be a new stadium. The future is promising."

Kane has been lethal with 13 goals for Tottenham this term.

Tottenham face Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday facing strugglers Sunderland in the Premier League on Tuesday.