Harry Kane Back In Spurs Training

Tottenham have confirmed that striker Harry Kane has returned to training this week as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

The England international suffered ligament damage in the FA Cup victory over Millwall at White Hart Lane on March 12.

There were reports in England this week to suggest that Kane was firmly ahead of schedule in his recovery programme and could make his return against Bournemouth next weekend.

And the 23-year-old looks on track to come back sooner rather than later, with Spurs announcing on Friday that he has resumed work on the training pitch.

Kane is unlikely to play any part of Saturday's Premier League match with Watford, however, while both captain Hugo Lloris (illness) and midfielder Victor Wanyama (back) will face tests.