Harry Kane Aiming To Hunt Down Romelu Lukaku For Golden Boot

Harry Kane believes he can chase down Romelu Lukaku and become the top goalscorer in the Premier League for the second season in a row.

Despite enduring two separate spells on the sidelines due to injury, Kane has hit 20 goals for second-placed Tottenham, leaving him four behind the leader, Everton striker Lukaku.

Kane plundered 25 goals last term to win his first Golden Boot and while the England international said his main focus is chasing down the Premier League's top side Chelsea, another individual honour is also in his sights.

"It's hard not to!" Kane said when asked if he had been watching Lukaku's progress. "As a striker you want to be top scorer in the league, no doubt about it.

"I left a couple out there I probably should have scored, Lukaku has been doing well and it's a good competition, but the main thing is we're winning games.

"I've a little eye on the run-in and if I can get a few more, we'll see what happens!"

Delighted to be in the @PFA team of the year with three @SpursOfficial teammates! 👍 pic.twitter.com/SiVxzYO351 — Harry Kane (@HKane) April 20, 2017

Tottenham face Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday having cut the advantage held by Antonio Conte's side at the top of the table to four points with a run of seven straight Premier League wins and Kane is desperate to extend that current form.

"We've some tough games coming up - Crystal Palace away, Leicester City away, Arsenal and [Manchester] United here but we're feeling good, we're feeling confident," Kane added.

"Every game we go into we feel like we're going to score goals and defensively we're keeping clean sheets, so that's what we've got to try to maintain until the end of the season.

"It's a big game now against Chelsea and we're all looking forward to that, bring it on!"