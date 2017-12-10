Español
Giroud Rescues Last-Gasp Point For Arsenal Against Southampton

Arsenal had Olivier Giroud to thank after the France striker's 17th Premier League goal as a substitute snatched a point at Southampton.

Olivier Giroud proved to be Arsenal's super-sub once again as he rescued a 1-1 draw two minutes from time at Southampton.

Charlie Austin fired an early opener for Mauricio Pellegrino's hosts – his fifth in three Premier League starts this season – and the striker was unlucky not to have more to show for the palpable sense of panic he and the Southampton attack injected into a shambling Arsenal backline.

Arsene Wenger's men recovered their poise and some swashbuckling attacking play as they sought an equaliser before half time made for a captivating contest.

But France striker Alexandre Lacazette could not claim the goal his endeavours deserved and it was left to his compatriot Giroud – a man, like Austin not too well-versed in starting games this term – to avert a sixth Premier League loss of the season.

There was a certain inevitability as the 31-year-old rose to expertly direct Alexis Sanchez's floated cross beyond Fraser Forster for a seventh goal in all competitions this term.

Giroud now has 17 Premier League substitute goals to his name, the same number as similarly famed game-changers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Nwankwo Kanu. Only Jermain Defoe has more.

