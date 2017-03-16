Gary Neville Wants Two Year Deal For Zlatan Ibrahimovic At Manchester United

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville says he would offer Zlatan Ibrahimovic a two-year contract extension to remain at Old Trafford as the Swedish star continues to defy his age and critics.

Ibrahimovic, who turns 36 in October, has shown age is just a number by scoring 26 goals in all competitions since arriving from French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The 35-year-old has netted 15 Premier League goals to emphatically dismiss doubts over his ability to cope with the demands in England.

However, Ibrahimovic - who signed a one-year deal with the option of a second upon joining United - is no certainty to remain in Manchester next season as he is yet to extend his contract amid reports LA Galaxy are ready to make him the highest paid player in MLS history.

Mourinho says Rooney and Martial are still out: "We have the same players we had in the last match plus Ibrahimovic returning." #UEL pic.twitter.com/1Ex5qlH96e — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 15, 2017

There is speculation Ibrahimovic is holding out for a two-year contract from United's hierarchy, but Neville would accept his demands, with his workload the only issue, having been an ever-present in Jose Mourinho's starting XI this term.

Speaking exclusively to Omnisport, Neville was asked whether he would give Ibrahimovic a two-year deal and the former full-back responded: "I'd say yes.

"Because of the professionalism, the training and his commitment to the club.

"I think United needed personalities and characters after what happened in the previous few seasons. A lot of United's success has revolved around him.

"What I would say is, it will be impossible for him to play every single match in that period.

"There has to be a dip at some point. Ultimately, it's how Mourinho manages him over a two-year period because he wants to play every match.

"The reality is, I'm not quite sure that will be able to happen as he continues to get a little bit older."