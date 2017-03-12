Gary Neville Says Manchester United Could Sacrifice FA Cup For Europa League

They are the defending champions but Manchester United could sacrifice the FA Cup for the Europa League in their bid for Champions League qualification, according to former captain Gary Neville.

United visit Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Monday and will be out for revenge following a 4-0 defeat on Jose Mourinho's return to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League in October.

But the fixtures are coming thick and fast for Mourinho's men.

Having made the mammoth trip to Rostov for the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday, United welcome the Russian outfit to Old Trafford three days after they face Chelsea, before travelling to Middlesbrough in the Premier League on Sunday.

With United struggling to crack the top four domestically, the Europa League presents a golden opportunity to return to Europe's elite club competition, with the winners earning a place in next season's Champions League.

Speaking exclusively to Omnisport, United great Neville said: "It comes down to what Mourinho prioritises. The FA Cup could be a competition that United sacrifice because they have to try and get into the Champions League.

"Obviously the only two routes are the Europa League and Premier League games.

"It will be a big challenge mentally on Monday. It might be the one, at this moment in time, that they can sacrifice in terms of trying not to complicate the fixture congestion any more."