Gabriel Jesus Warns Manchester City Can't Think They Are Unbeatable

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has warned against complacency as his side continue their seemingly unstoppable march towards the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola's side registered a 16th consecutive league win as they thumped Tottenham 4-1 on Saturday to open up a 14-point gap at the summit of the table.

That lead was reduced to 11 after Manchester United's 2-1 win over West Brom on Sunday, but City are in pole position to win a third Premier League title, and possibly with a record points tally.

Jesus, who missed a penalty in the win over Spurs, has urged his team-mates to not take the title for granted, though, and stressed the importance of retaining their focus.

"Our team is performing excellently but there are other clubs doing the same," he said.

"We can't think that we're unbeatable and we have to keep our focus game by game.

"This was one of our best performances this season, against a really good opponent that has brilliant players.

"So well done to us, not just because of the result, but also the way that we've beaten Tottenham. The score could have been even larger."