Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus says Pep Guardiola was the only manager to phone him as he decided on which club to join from Palmeiras.

The 19-year-old signed for City in August but stayed with Palmeiras until January, helping them to a first league title since 1994.

Jesus says the call from Guardiola – which he has previously described as key to his decision – was the only one he got from a boss despite being linked with the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter.

The Brazil international made history in the 4-0 win over West Ham on Wednesday, becoming the first City player to score a goal and register an assist on his first Premier League start.

Having signed for an initial £27million, Jesus is now hoping to keep his place for Sunday's home match against Swansea City after completing a move he says was a dream.

"Everyone that took part in my transfer did it perfectly," Jesus told Sky Sports.

"The decision was made when I received a call from Guardiola. He was the only manager that called me and I was very happy.

"I always watched the Premier League and followed Manchester City, I was very happy and fulfilled to put on this shirt, that has big weight, and also to complete a dream to play in Europe.

"England up to now has been very cold, very cold! But I'm getting used to it. I see that the Premier League is a different league, very competitive, very strong, but I like leagues like that, where nothing is easy, and I hope, together with my team-mates we can win it with Manchester City."

Jesus could not believe it when he found the net against West Ham and initially feared his strike would be ruled out.

"I was in disbelief, I looked at the linesman to see if he didn't give an offside," the forward said.

"In Brazil, when it is a goal, the linesman starts to run, here they stay put, so I was worried, but I'm very happy to have been able to score my first goal for Manchester City.

"I'm a fighter on and off the pitch, I'm a guy that hates to lose, I don't like it in anything. That is how I describe myself, a humble guy and a fighter."