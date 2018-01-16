Fred Waiting For Pep Guardiola Call Amid Manchester City Speculation

Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Fred is waiting for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's call having been made aware of interest from the Premier League leaders.

Fred played twice against City in the Champions League this season, Shakhtar losing 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium before beating Guardiola's men 2-1 in the Group F finale in Ukraine.

The Premier League leaders are hardly lacking in creative talent, but have been linked with the Brazil international, with Manchester United and Arsenal also said to be interested.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Fred said: "A friend gave me the news saying that City and Guardiola were interested in me. I'm happy to be so well known in Europe.

"But I renewed with Shakhtar for five years. If there is any interest I will talk with my agent, and the family. But I'm calm."

Guardiola congratulated Fred after Shakhtar's victory over City in December, and the 24-year-old believes the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss would get the best out of him.

"At the exit of the locker room. He stopped me and said we had a good game, as they are a very difficult team to beat," Fred added.

"But he did not ask me to play with him. However, I confess, I wait impatiently for his call to arrive now.

"I think I would grow a lot with him, England is the best league in the world, and I've always dreamed of playing there."