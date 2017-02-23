Frank De Boer Would Love To Manage In The Premier League

Frank de Boer is keen to take charge of a Premier League side as he looks to get his career back on track after an unsuccessful spell as Inter coach.

The Dutchman turned down Liverpool in the past, while he was also linked with clubs such as Tottenham, Newcastle, Swansea and Hull in recent years.

De Boer feels the time is now right to make the move to England, and he is ready to return to the bench if the right project comes along.

"I would love to manage here (in the Premier League)," De Boer was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

"But the project has to be right.

"I told Liverpool I was honoured but I was only one year in at Ajax, it was too soon. I needed to achieve more, and I did."

De Boer guided Ajax to four Eredivisie titles, before leaving the Amsterdam giants for Inter in 2016.

His time at the Serie A outfit came to a premature end after just three months, however, and the 46-year-old has claimed there were too many distractions off the pitch at Inter.

"Leaving Ajax after 25 years as player, coach and manager was hard, but sometimes you are saying the same things, you need a new challenge, like Pep [Guardiola]," De Boer added.

"But at Inter I had to deal with so many things away from football, you lose energy. Every time you thought, 'Finally, a good result, everything has calmed down', then comes Mauro Icardi's book (that caused a storm of criticism) or Marcelo Brozovic is in the discotheque and you have to punish him.

"We only had three months but honestly, it felt like a year."