Frank de Boer says he would be keen to sign Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho but does not know if a move is close.

Sakho joined Palace on loan in January and impressed in eight appearances to help them seal Premier League safety.

The centre-back missed the end of the season with a knee injury but was praised by former boss Sam Allardyce for his impact on and off the pitch, thoughts echoed by De Boer.

My guess is that Sakho will through hard work and commitment turn it all around and play for @LFC this season... — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) August 7, 2017

But the Dutchman is unsure if Sakho will be following Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jairo Riedewald, the trio of signings who have moved to Selhurst Park in the transfer window.

"I don't know," De Boer said of the prospect of signing Sakho at a news conference ahead of Saturday's league opener at home to promoted Huddersfield Town.

"He was a major impact last season, everybody knows what he did. He was not only good on the pitch but also in the dressing room.

"If you can get that kind of quality of player it always benefits your team."