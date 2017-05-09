FIFA To Investigate Paul Pogba's Move To Manchester United
Paul Pogba's world-record transfer to Manchester United will be investigated by FIFA.
Alleged details of Pogba's £89million switch to Old Trafford from Juventus were leaked earlier this week.
Documents purportedly relating to the France international's move showed that his agent Mino Raiola stood to benefit to the tune of £41m off the deal.
A FIFA spokesperson told Omnisport: "We can confirm that FIFA TMS (Transfer Matching System) has been requesting information on this matter.
"We have no further comment at this stage."