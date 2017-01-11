Fenerbahce Dismiss Simon Kjaer To Chelsea Rumors

Fenerbahce have dismissed suggestions Simon Kjaer is set to leave the club for Chelsea.

Kjaer has developed into a key figure at Fenerbahce since joining the club from Lille in June 2015 and his performances have reportedly caught the attention of the Premier League leaders.

Nevertheless, the Istanbul side have made it clear they have not received any offers and have no intention of selling the centre-back.

"A number of recent reports have falsely claimed that Chelsea have made an offer for our Danish player Simon Kjaer," a report on the club's official website reads.

"Fenerbahce have not received any offers whatsoever for Kjaer and any claims suggesting a transfer could take place are wrong. Kjaer is a happy and successful member of our team.

"We would like to ask our fans to disregard such lies and manipulative reports that aim to disrupt our team."

The 27-year-old has a contract with Fenerbahce until June 2019.