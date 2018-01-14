Fabian Delph Injury Compounds Manchester City's Anfield Misery

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed Fabian Delph is likely to be out "for a while" with a knee injury as he counted the cost of Sunday's 4-3 defeat at Liverpool.

Reds midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and City winger Leroy Sane traded well-taken first-half goals before the Premier League leaders collapsed under the weight of a relentless Liverpool attack and their own defensive profligacy.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were all on target during a dizzying nine-minute spell in the second half before substitute Bernardo Silva and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan gave City belated hope.

Delph's departure came long before the contest reached boiling point after he turned his knee in a sliding challenge on Oxlade-Chamberlain.

30. CITY SUB | Injury forces Fabian Delph to depart from the match fro @2DaniLuiz ...



🔴 1-0 🔵 pic.twitter.com/EIHwm3V07Z — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 14, 2018

The England midfielder has been reinvented as a left-back under Guardiola this season – a role he was pressed into when close-season arrival Benjamin Mendy suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Right-back Danilo replaced Delph and looked uncomfortable on the opposite side of the defence as Liverpool made hay.

Ukrainian youngster Oleksandr Zinchenko has performed creditably at left-back during domestic cup matches this season but, given he is also a midfield convert, it leaves Guardiola short in that position as speculation over his January transfer activity centres upon the Alexis Sanchez saga.

"He will be out, I think, for a while," the former Barcelona boss told a post-match news conference.

"I don’t know if it will be a lot of time but he will be out for a while.

"It is his knee, he turned his knee."