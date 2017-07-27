FA Reduces Barton Betting Ban

OMNISPORT

Joey Barton's appeal against his 18-month ban from all football activity for breaching betting regulations has seen his suspension reduced.

The Football Association (FA) confirmed on Thursday that Barton's ban will be cut to 13 months as a result and will expire on June 1, 2018.

However, the fine of £30,000 that was given to the 34-year-old as part of his punishment remains in place.

Barton was released by Burnley in May after the ban was announced and the midfielder subsequently complained about the severity of his punishment, indicating it would force him into early retirement.

The FA had said in its initial ruling that an 18-month ban was the "shortest possible sanction" that could be given to Barton after he admitted placing 1,260 football-related bets between March 2006 and May 2016.

"The Appeal Board concludes that the period of suspension imposed by the Regulatory Commission was excessive in the circumstances," the new ruling said.