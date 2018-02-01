FA Investigating Alleged Racist Remarks By West Ham Director

The Football Association (FA) has confirmed it is investigating reports surrounding West Ham's head of recruitment and his alleged discriminatory treatment of African players.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail claimed to have seen emails from Tony Henry speaking disparagingly about players from Africa, recalling difficulties the club had with Senegalese striker Diafra Sakho.

EXCLUSIVE: West Ham's director of transfers Tony Henry sparks race row by admitting club don't want to sign any African players because 'they cause mayhem' https://t.co/PywQ8J5Vmm | @Matt_Lawton_DM pic.twitter.com/SHqxKat3W0 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 31, 2018

It was reported that Henry had said African players "cause mayhem" when not selected in the team.

West Ham announced on Thursday that Henry had been suspended pending an investigation, and the FA subsequently confirmed it was looking into the matter.

"The FA can confirm it is investigating reports concerning West Ham United. No further comment will be made at this time," read a brief statement.

West Ham's official statement:

"The Club can confirm that Director of Player Recruitment Tony Henry has been suspended pending a full and thorough investigation. West Ham United will not tolerate any type of discrimination and has, therefore, acted swiftly due to the serious nature of these claims.

The West Ham United family is an inclusive one where, regardless of gender, age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation, everybody feels welcome and included.

The Club will make no further comment until the investigation has been concluded."