Ronald Koeman was left on the brink after 10-man Everton capitulated and conceded four second-half goals as Arsenal came from behind to dish out a 5-2 thrashing on Sunday.

The defeat at Goodison Park was Everton's fifth in their last seven Premier League games and left Koeman's position looking increasingly precarious as they dropped into the relegation zone after a humiliating day, having spent a reported £142million in pre-season.

It looked as though it was going to be a long day for Koeman right from the start, as Arsenal picked his side apart early on and the visitors should have taken the lead twice before Wayne Rooney rolled back the years with a long-range strike.

But such was Arsenal's dominance that an equaliser was inevitable and it eventually came from the unlikely source of Nacho Monreal.

3 - Arsene Wenger has won a @PremierLeague game on his birthday for the 3rd time (2005, 2006, 2017); more often than any other manager. Cake pic.twitter.com/KLeLWLildb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 22, 2017

Alexis Sanchez then set up Mesut Ozil for their second just after the break, before Idrissa Gueye's dismissal for a second booking left the Toffees with a mountain to climb with 22 minutes to go, and Arsenal ultimately blew the hosts away.

Lacazette added another to round off a flowing move, before the excellent Aaron Ramsey put the match beyond the beleaguered hosts with the first of three goals in stoppage time.

Substitute Oumar Niasse did pull one back late on, but Sanchez restored the three-goal cushion with his first of the season to move Arsenal up to fifth on Arsene Wenger's 68th birthday and compound a miserable day for Everton and Koeman.