Erik Lamela Undergoes Successful Surgery on Hip Injury

Erik Lamela has undergone surgery on his hip and the Tottenham winger indicated that the operation was a success.

Lamela has been out of action since October, with his last appearance for Tottenham coming in their 2-1 EFL Cup defeat at Liverpool.

GRAPHIC: Tottenham with and without Erik Lamela in the Premier League this season #THFC pic.twitter.com/oVQFtZGBOx — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 29, 2017

Spurs confirmed on Thursday that Lamela was due to have an operation and the Argentine posted an update on social media on Sunday.

"The surgery went well, thanks to all for your positive messages #thanksgod," Lamela wrote on Twitter alongside a series of thumbs-up and winking-face emojis.

Spurs narrowed the gap to Premier League leaders Chelsea to seven points with a 2-0 win at Burnley on Saturday thanks to second-half goals from Eric Dier and Son Heung-min.