Erik Lamela will not make his comeback for Tottenham in Wednesday's EFL Cup match against West Ham, manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed.

The Argentina winger has not played since a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in the same competition last October due to a persistent hip problem.

It had been hoped the 25-year-old would be ready to play some part in this week's encounter at Wembley, having recently returned to training, but Pochettino says he is still unclear when Lamela will be ready.

"No, Erik is not on the list," he told a news conference. "He's doing well but still he's not available.

#thfc For the first time in a year, Lamela is not mentioned in the team news. Dembele (hip) is back in training but Wanyama (knee) is out. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) October 24, 2017

"After one year [out], I cannot say tomorrow, one week or one month. It depends on his evolution."

Midfielder Mousa Dembele could return against the Hammers, though, having missed the last month with an ankle injury.

"Yeah, he's doing well," Pochettino said of the Belgium international. "I need to decide tomorrow [Wednesday].

"It's true different players, when they are injured, you have to assess step by step. But it's good."