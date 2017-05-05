Eric Dier Admits Premier League Title Is Nearly Impossible For Spurs

Eric Dier acknowledged Tottenham's hopes of Premier League glory are all but over after they went down 1-0 at West Ham.

Manuel Lanzini's second-half strike ended Spurs' nine-match winning run and means leaders Chelsea will go seven points clear with three games remaining if they beat Middlesbrough on Monday.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, England midfielder Dier struggled to hide his dejection.

"It was already going to be hard before, so now it's even harder. That's all I can say really," he said.

"It's disappointing really because we were on a fantastic run and we didn't think it was going to stop.

147 - Since the start of last season, Spurs have collected 147 points in the PL; 15 more than any other team in this period. Maximum. pic.twitter.com/qjSMgpJlms — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 5, 2017

"They made it hard for us, they played very deep and we couldn't create many chances."

Dier added: "We brought it [the deficit to Chelsea] back to four points but after today it's nearly impossible now.

"We'll give everything for these last three games, no matter what."

Tottenham return to Premier League action for the final game at White Hart Lane against Manchester United next Sunday, by which time Chelsea could already be champions.