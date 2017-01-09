Eric Bailly Wants Victor Lindelof At Manchester United

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly wants to play with Victor Lindelof as the Benfica man seemingly nears a move to Old Trafford.

Lindelof, 22, is reportedly set to join United despite manager Jose Mourinho having ruled out signing a defender in January.

Bailly, away on international duty with Ivory Coast, said he would happily welcome Lindelof to United.

"I hope to play with him. Hopefully he will help us," he told Fotbollskanalen after his nation's 2-1 win over Sweden in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

"He is a very good player. He has great qualities and will certainly do well if he comes to us."

Although it would add competition for a place in United's defence, Bailly said it would boost his team – and he believes his partnership with Lindelof would be strong.

"We have many good central defenders – Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones – but I hope I get to play with Lindelof," he said.

"I don't have a guaranteed place and I know I have to be good to play. We're all fighting to play. I think we have done well. We have done our best.

"The day we get to play, if it comes, we must take advantage of that opportunity. I think we would fit well together."