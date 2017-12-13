Eric Bailly May Require Surgery On 'Serious' Groin Injury

Eric Bailly could require surgery on a groin issue that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho thinks might be "serious".

The defender has not featured for United since the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on November 5, having sustained an injury while on international duty with the Ivory Coast.

Reports this week suggested Bailly may be out of action until next year, and while Mourinho could not confirm how long the 23-year-old is set to be sidelined, he suggested the absence could be long term.

Jose Mourinho worried Eric Bailly's injury is "serious". May need to have surgery. Already missed the last eight games. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) December 13, 2017

"I think it's serious," Mourinho said after United scraped a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on Wednesday. "I don't know [how long he will be out].

"We are trying conservative treatment, but if that's not working he'll probably have surgery."

Bailly, who joined from Villarreal in June 2016 for a reported £30million, was out of action for over a month last season after sustaining a knee ligament injury in October last year.