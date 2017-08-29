On Demand
Premier League
Eden Hazard's Younger Brother Kylian Signs To Chelsea

Kylian becomes third Hazard brother to sign a deal with Chelsea.

OMNISPORT

Chelsea have completed the signing of Kylian Hazard, the younger brother of Eden.

The 22-year-old has joined from Hungarian side Ujpest and will link up with the Premier League champions' development squad.

Kylian is the third of his siblings to move to Stamford Bridge, with Thorgan Hazard having spent three years on Chelsea's books before joining Borussia Monchengladbach in 2015.

He joined Ujpest from Zulte Waregem in 2015 but a knee injury saw him miss the majority of the 2016-17 season.

