Eden Hazard Undecided About Unsettling His Family

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard says he and his family are settled in London, amid talk he could join LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

After a disappointing Premier League campaign in 2015-16, Hazard has starred for table-topping Chelsea this term and reportedly attracted the attention of big-spending Madrid, with a £100million fee mentioned.

However, despite the rumours regarding his future, the Belgium international insists he is happy in London.

"Maybe I will live in Belgium, to be close to the family, or else I could go somewhere with nice weather," Hazard told the Chelsea website when asked where he sees himself living after hanging up his boots.

"My kids are very settled in London so it could be here - that's a long way off yet, so we will see."

Hazard has netted 11 goals in 26 league appearances this season, with Chelsea 10 points clear of nearest rivals Tottenham.