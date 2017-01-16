Eden Hazard Says Goals Do Not Matter To Him

Eden Hazard is adamant he does not care about scoring goals and supplying assists so long as Chelsea are winning and the fans go home happy.

The Belgium international has been in good form this season after a disappointing 2015-16 campaign, scoring nine goals in 20 Premier League outings.

Nevertheless, personal success is not what drives Hazard, who claimed he just wants to enjoy himself and please the supporters.

"For me, football is like this: I go on the pitch and I try to enjoy it. I do not look at statistics, I do not look at goals, I just want to go on the pitch," Hazard told Chelsea Magazine.

"I prefer to win 5-0 and I play an amazing game, but do not score or assist, than play a bad game where I score two goals and we win 2-0.

"Football is simple, you just have to win games, so I go on the pitch, I try to do my best and try to make the fans happy. This is why I play, for my enjoyment and also for the fans.

"It is like when I go to watch a movie or a spectacle, I want to be happy. For me, when all the fans come to a game, they have to be happy, so it is my job to do make sure they are and I try every game."