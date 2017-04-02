Eden Hazard Laughs Off Real Madrid Link

OMNISPORT

Eden Hazard is happy playing a starring role in Chelsea's bid for the Premier League title and has no time for mischief making over a blockbusting move to Real Madrid.

Hazard's supreme form for Antonio Conte's men this term has seen the Belgium international earmarked as a prime close-season transfer target for the European champions.

Conte told a news conference this week that he believes Hazard can satisfy all his ambitions at Stamford Bridge, with an improved contract rumoured to be on the table for the 26-year-old.

Speaking after the league leaders suffered a surprise slip up, losing 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace, Hazard was keen not to fuel further speculation.

Interviewed by Belgian channel Play Sports alongside international team-mate and Palace striker Christian Benteke, Hazard said: "There is nothing to say [on my future].

"I take it game by game. I try to play as much as possible. That's it."

Pressed on whether he would "fancy going to Spain" – prompting chuckles from Benteke – Hazard responded light-heartedly.

"Why do you want to put me in s**t?" he asked interviewer Claude Atcheba.

"No, I am very well here. I have stuff to finish this year. I have a contract until 2020. Voila, for now I'm here."