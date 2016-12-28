€60m Bid The Only Way To Lure Oscar To China Claim Shanghai

Shanghai SIPG have defended the decision to shell out €60million on Chelsea playmaker Oscar and say they can help revive his international career.

The big-money move was confirmed last week by the Premier League leaders and will be completed next month, ending the Brazilian's frustrating spell in exile under Antonio Conte.

He is the latest headline signing for the emerging CSL, and SIPG general manager Sui Guoyang conceded that launching what many may consider inflated bids is the only way for Chinese clubs to compete in the transfer market.

"The cost of signing the player was €60million indeed," he said. "The club's senior management personally flew to Paris to seal the deal.

"If we don't offer €60million, do you think he will bother to come? There's such a huge gap between CSL and Europe's top leagues. It's unrealistic to suggest that we would have done it in a different way.

Chelsea Football Club and Shanghai SIPG have agreed terms for the permanent transfer of Oscar... https://t.co/7izeugHu1J — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 23, 2016

"Oscar has fallen out of favour with Conte because he has no place in Chelsea's 3-4-3 formation. It played a key part in his desire to leave. He felt terrible to sit on the bench and not be involved. He is so young.

"Oscar wants to come back to the Brazil national team. Some of his compatriots play in CSL and they still get called up to the national team.

"So it helps him to make the decision to move to China. And of course, the appointment of Andre Villas-Boas is a plus. Oscar knows we are an ambitious club."

Oscar moved to Stamford Bridge in 2012 from Internacional and won the Europa League, the EFL Cup and the Premier League in his first three seasons with the club.