Divock Origi Targeting Champions League After 'Special' Liverpool Derby Win

Liverpool's players flew in from far and wide to prepare for the Merseyside derby and Divock Origi hopes the 3-1 win over Everton will help book their ticket for next season's Champions League.

Belgium forward Origi came off the bench during the second half and made an instant impact, rifling in the final goal of the game beyond stranded Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles.

On the back of the international break, Liverpool laid on a private jet to retrieve forward duo Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho from Brazil duty, but Jurgen Klopp's men made light of limited time together on the training field.

They lie third in the Premier League, two points ahead of Manchester City before Pep Guardiola's men head to Arsenal on Sunday, and Origi is keen for the Anfield club to regain their place among Europe's elite over the remaining eight matches.

"It's never easy [after an international break] because you go away with other circumstances, other teams, and then you have to come back and regroup," he told Liverpool's official website.

"We had one good day to prepare with some players flying in from Brazil and other places and I think we handled it well. I think this is a good start to get the Champions League ticket.

"I'm very happy. I think they're always special games – from the moment I came to Liverpool I felt the gravity of this game and to be able to help the team win is important.

"Everybody's very hungry and we have one goal in common and that's to finish in the highest spot possible in the league. We're on a good way and we have to continue."

Of Origi's 26 Premier League appearances this season, only seven have come from the start and he hopes to further press his case to Klopp over the closing weeks of the campaign.

"I always said I want to be a top striker for this team and I feel that I can be, so I think I'm willing to prove on the pitch that I'm not an option for the future, but an option for today," he added.

"The team comes first and I'm very happy to help the team and the supporters and the club, of course."