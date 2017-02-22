Divock Origi Eyeing First Team Place At Liverpool

Divock Origi is aiming to give Jurgen Klopp a selection headache as he eyes a regular first team spot at Liverpool in the closing months of the season.

Origi international has started just 13 Premier League games since linking up with the Reds in 2015, but has still contributed 18 goals in all competitions.

The form of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho, plus the return to fitness of Daniel Sturridge have seen Origi fall down the pecking order at Anfield.

While he is aware of the tough competition within the Liverpool squad, the Belgium international hopes to be given a chance to earn a place in Klopp's starting XI.

"It's been a season of ups and downs for me," the forward told the Liverpool Echo. "But, as a team this year, we have certainly made progress and, for me, now the most important thing is to play.

"I am somebody who loves football. You want to play every game and I'm always confident that I can help the team and bring my qualities.

"I want to make it hard for the manager to leave me out. When he has a problem choosing his team then that can only be a positive. Competition for places can only be good for the club."

And while opportunities remain limited, Origi knows he must try and impress his manager on the training ground.

"I want to play, I want to earn that place," he added. "To do that you have to show everything in training. You have to give everything and earn it. That's my main focus - to give everything I have.

"When you don't play, you want to do everything you can to change that. I need to stay calm and work hard."