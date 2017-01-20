Diego Costa Wants To Stay At Chelsea Reveals Antonio Conte

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is available to face Hull City and wants to stay at the club despite reported interest from the Chinese Super League, manager Antonio Conte says.

Conte said at his pre-match media conference: "Yes, he's available for the game. He just started training on Tuesday with the team and he trained very well.

Conte on Diego Costa's potential 100th appearance for Chelsea: 'It's a great achievement and I hope to celebrate it with a win.' #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 20, 2017

"The player wants to stay at Chelsea, he is very happy to play with us. I don't see any problem."