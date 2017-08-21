Diego Costa has described Antonio Conte's decision to inform him by text he was not part of Chelsea's plans as a "moment of madness" and called the Chelsea boss "disrespectful".

The Spain international striker is absent without leave in Brazil, the country of his birth, and wants to join former club Atletico Madrid after the Italian's message at the end of last season.

Conte burst out laughing ahead of Chelsea's Premier League victory over Tottenham last week when it was put to him that Costa felt the Blues have treated him like "a criminal".

Chelsea want Costa to return to the club but the striker has previously stated he would rather be fined for a year than come back and train with the reserves.

The 28-year-old was asked again about Conte's original message in his latest interview in Brazil and did not hold back.

Costa told MC News: "Conte's text? It was a moment of madness. It can happen, but I thought it was disrespectful

"I always asked to speak face to face with the coach and the board. I never sent text messages, so it shows what kind of person he is.

"It's something that I'm calm about and I'm not worried. I wish them the best, I have no hurt. And I wish that Chelsea find victories, because I continue as a fan. I'll move on. I will not leave football for a simple message.

"If something makes me sad about this situation, it's [the fans'] affection, as they'd always supported me, even during the delicate moments. That crowd! I will take that [affection] with me forever.

"If I'd been in the team for three years, it was for them and the dressing room, which was very much united. It was a great experience."

Atletico are under a transfer ban until January, but Costa is clear he wants Diego Simeone's side to be his next destination.

"I already have in mind where I want to play and I've made it very clear," said Costa.

"[Spain's] a country with which I identify a lot due to the climate and the people.

"I fell in love with Madrid. There is no better place than there. We have to wait for the right moment.

"If anything happens, we already know this punishment. But I do not close the doors to any club. What happens is not always what we want."