Dele Alli One Of The Best In Premier League Says Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has hailed Dele Alli as one of the best players in the Premier League, but is refusing to draw comparisons with any other players.

The England international scored twice as Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-0 at White Hart Lane on Wednesday to end the league leaders' 13-match winning run and stop them from breaking Arsenal's record for successive victories in a Premier League campaign.

Alli's double took his tally for the season to 10, but he remains just 20 years old and, speaking in a pre-match news conference ahead of Spurs' FA Cup tie with Aston Villa, Pochettino said: "I don't want to compare [Alli to anyone else].

"In the last few days, a lot of comparisons with other players have appeared, but I think he is a very special player, completely different.

"He's Dele Alli and it's difficult to compare. His potential is massive. He has a big gap to improve, but he's showing now unbelievable qualities and great performances.

"He's one of the best players in the Premier League, but with the potential to improve."