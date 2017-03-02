Dejan Lovren Returns To Liverpool Training

Dejan Lovren was back in Liverpool training on Thursday but the defender faces a race against time to be fit for the crunch Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Liverpool, who host to their Champions League qualification rivals at Anfield on Saturday, have been without Lovren since the 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea on January 31 due to a knee problem, the Reds losing twice and conceding five goals in three games during his absence.

Dejan Lovren firmly in contention to face Arsenal on Saturday. He's been given the all clear to start training again. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) March 2, 2017

The Croatia international, who has often been paired with Joel Matip at centre-back by manager Jurgen Klopp this season, did not travel with the squad for a training camp in Spain, instead consulting a specialist in Germany last week.

Despite having resumed training at Melwood, the 27-year-old may not be ready for the home game against the Gunners, who are one place and one point ahead of Liverpool, having played one match fewer than their fifth-placed rivals.