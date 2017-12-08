David Silva To Play In Manchester Derby

David Silva will feature for Manchester City in Sunday's huge derby clash with Manchester United after recovering from an injury, Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The Spain international sustained a knock while scoring the winner in City's late 2-1 triumph over West Ham in their last Premier League outing, missing the Champions League defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk as a result.

Guardiola did not reveal any particular details relating to Silva's injury, only that he felt discomfort straight after scoring.

United manager Jose Mourinho suggested Guardiola was lying about Silva's condition and his declaration of fitness will give the Portuguese even more ammunition.

But the news provides City with a major boost given the playmaker's immense start to the season, setting up 10 goals in all competitions already.

"He is going to play," Guardiola told reporters at his pre-match news conference. "Today [Friday] he told me he feels really good."

Guardiola was unable to provide much more of an update on City's other injuries, however, informing that many players are off and will return to training on Saturday to be observed.

"Vincent Kompany before Shakhtar felt something," Guardiola said. "He was not comfortable and that's why he could not play.

"Fabian Delph was sick and had a fever. The only guys who didn't play because I wanted them to rest were Kyle [Walker] and Nico [Nicolas Otamendi]. Today [Friday], they are off so I don't know how the players are."

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach also discussed Raheem Sterling, who has enjoyed a fine season so far, scoring nine times in the Premier League.

Guardiola is adamant that there is even more to come from the England winger, though.

"He's 23," he said. "You can always do better.

"There is a lot of distance to achieve your best level. He has a lot of things to improve and he will have a long career."