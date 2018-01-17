OMNISPORT

West Ham manager David Moyes dismissed reports that Premier League champions Chelsea have made contact in their pursuit of striker Andy Carroll.

Carroll has been linked with a move to Chelsea, who are believed to be keen on bringing the England international to Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis following initial speculation he could arrive on loan.

However, Moyes is unaware of Chelsea's interest in the 29-year-old, who has scored twice in the Premier League this season.

Trying to come to terms with how Andy Carroll could be moving to Chelsea... pic.twitter.com/tP69YPFlqQ — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 17, 2018

"They have not made contact with me, so if they have made contact with someone else I don't know about it," Moyes said following Tuesday's 1-0 win over Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

"At the moment Andy Carroll is one of my squad, I want to add to the squad, not lose players.

"I know nothing about it. There have been a lot of rumours regarding a loan but as far as I know it has never officially come from Chelsea. I am not keen to lose any players, I am more keen to add to the squad.

"At the moment Andy has an ankle injury so we are hoping that will settle quickly and he will be back training shortly."