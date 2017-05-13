David Luiz Revels In 'Dream Come True' As Chelsea Celebrate Title Win

David Luiz described his maiden Premier League title triumph as "a dream come true" after Chelsea's 1-0 win at West Brom on Friday.

Michy Batshuayi came off the bench to net the decisive goal in the 82nd minute, allowing the Blues to celebrate securing the crown for the fifth time.

It was a new experience for David Luiz, however, after the Brazilian left Chelsea in 2014 for Paris Saint-Germain, before returning to Stamford Bridge at the start of this season.

Under Antonio Conte, he has excelled at the heart of Chelsea's three-man defence, and revelled in the victory at The Hawthorns.

David Luiz’s Premier League season by numbers:



31 games

862 successful forward passes

164 clearances

60 interceptions

26 tackles won

1 goal pic.twitter.com/TND0tp701o — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 12, 2017

"I am happy. Very happy. It is my first Premier League title. When I decided to come back here I dreamed to win the Premier League. I am very happy because my dream came true," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Tonight was a great game but we did it. We work hard every day to have these moments.

"He [Conte] likes to work, works with passion every day, I am happy for him. He deserves it because he is working hard every day. I need [to go] bed and to sleep."

David Luiz and Diego Costa jump into the press conference room, and genuinely drag Conte out. "Enough! Enough!" — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) May 12, 2017

Eden Hazard, meanwhile, pointed to Chelsea's 13-match winning run over the final three months of 2016 - embarked upon immediately after Conte switched to 3-4-3 - as the time he and his team-mates knew the title was on.

"It's amazing to celebrate with the fans. The game was so difficult. We are very happy," he told Sky Sports.

"We talked a lot about the manager already, he is fantastic and we work a lot in training. Full credit to him and the players. We lost to Arsenal and then we went on an unbelievable run.

"That's when we said that we can win the league."