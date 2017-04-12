David De Gea Should Not Worry About Speculation Warns Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has demanded David de Gea puts speculation over his future to one side and focuses on Manchester United's season run-in.

The Spain goalkeeper was on the verge of a deadline day move to Real Madrid at the start of the 2015-16 season but a failure to process paperwork in time kept him in Manchester.

Keylor Navas' poor form this season means a new keeper reportedly remains high on the agenda at the Santiago Bernabeu but Mourinho does not want De Gea to become side-tracked as his EFL Cup winners chase Europa League glory and a top-four spot in the Premier League.

"I'm not interested in the speculation. If the player is, he shouldn't [be]," Mourinho told a news conference ahead of Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg at Anderlecht.

"Every match for us is crucial. In the Premier League we lose a match and the top four gets almost impossible. In the Europa League, we lose a match and we are in trouble.

"Every match demands total focus. I don't see David with any problem related to this. The end of the season is the time when players can be thinking about what is going to happen with their careers."