David De Gea Should Not Worry About Speculation Warns Jose Mourinho

The Spain goalkeeper was on the verge of a deadline day move to Real Madrid at the start of the 2015-16 season.

Jose Mourinho has demanded David de Gea puts speculation over his future to one side and focuses on Manchester United's season run-in.

The Spain goalkeeper was on the verge of a deadline day move to Real Madrid at the start of the 2015-16 season but a failure to process paperwork in time kept him in Manchester.

Keylor Navas' poor form this season means a new keeper reportedly remains high on the agenda at the Santiago Bernabeu but Mourinho does not want De Gea to become side-tracked as his EFL Cup winners chase Europa League glory and a top-four spot in the Premier League.

"I'm not interested in the speculation. If the player is, he shouldn't [be]," Mourinho told a news conference ahead of Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg at Anderlecht.

"Every match for us is crucial. In the Premier League we lose a match and the top four gets almost impossible. In the Europa League, we lose a match and we are in trouble.

"Every match demands total focus. I don't see David with any problem related to this. The end of the season is the time when players can be thinking about what is going to happen with their careers."
